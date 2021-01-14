Northeast Tennessee unemployment numbers jump sharply for second straight week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New unemployment claims reached levels last week not seen since July, mirroring a statewide trend.

Ongoing claims also rose for the second straight week and were at a level not seen since late October.

The recent jumps come in the wake of Congress’ passage of a second COVID stimulus package that includes extended unemployment benefits and a federal top up to state benefits of $300 a week.

David Campbell, an economist with Milligan University’s College of Business, said it’s tough to “tease out” exactly why what he called a concerning increase is happening.

“Factors contributing to it could be the extension of federal unemployment benefits or the normal seasonal attrition after the holidays,” Campbell said.

“The incredibly high infection rates for COVID-19 in east TN and the whole state likely play a factor as well.”

Statewide, new claims were up by about a third compared to the previous week and had more than doubled compared to the week ending Dec. 26.

After encouraging job figures for the full month of November, the region’s unemployment trends spent most of December at pandemic-era lows. Ongoing claims stayed just below 2,600 for three straight weeks and dropped to their lowest level since before the pandemic the week ending Dec. 26: 2,178.

But a jump last week took that figure back to nearly 3,000 and this week’s increase brought it to 3,539, almost equal to the figure posted the week ending Oct. 31.

That’s a steeper jump than what has occurred statewide, where the ongoing claims total has risen about 30 percent the past two weeks, from 45,226 the week ending Dec. 26 to 58,945 the week ending Jan. 9.

Campbell reckons the pain may persist for awhile as the incoming Biden administration proposes further federal stimulus and COVID-19 dampens the service economy’s verve.

“If we can get higher vaccination numbers later in the year that approach herd immunity levels, the service economy will recover and open the door to jobs for the unemployed,” Campbell said.

New unemployment claims have risen much more drastically, possibly as people whose benefits had been exhausted but still haven’t found work reapply.

New weekly unemployment claims have shot up the past two weeks in Northeast Tennessee to reach levels last seen in late July.

The statewide number has tripled since the week ending Dec. 19, rising from 7,411 to 21,594. It’s more than eight times the level of March 14, the week before COVID began crushing the job market.

Regionally, the increase has been almost fourfold since the week ending Dec. 26, and Thursday’s reported rate for the week ending Jan. 9 is 10 times the level entering the slowdown.

Greene, Carter and Johnson have been hardest hit among Northeast Tennessee counties since mid-December in terms of the increase in ongoing unemployment claims.