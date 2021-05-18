Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association to host litter pickup event May 22

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local volunteers are planning a litter pickup event in Carter County on Saturday to preserve regional beauty and encourage tourism.

The Litter Clean Up, hosted by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Keep Carter County Beautiful, is accepting volunteers for multiple locations across the Tri-Cities. ‘

According to a press release by the NETN Tourism Association, sponsors hope the event is just the first in an annual series.

Locations and hours include:

Kingsport from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – John B. Dennis and Stone Drive Interchange

Elizabethton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Highway 321 from Elizabethton to Johnson City

Johnson City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Buffalo Mountain

Bristol from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Holston Mountain on Big Creek and Flatwoods Road

Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 concerns, and social distancing will be observed throughout the event. Applications and information are available here.

According to an email by Keep Carter County Beautiful, lunch will be provided to those who pre-register for the event.