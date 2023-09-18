JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and its members received several awards from HospitalityTN’s annual Stars of the Industry: Purple Iris Awards on Sept. 14.

Over 40 awards were presented at the event, one going to the association as a whole and five going to individual members.

Destination Marketing Organization of the Year Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association

Employee Community Service Award Jennifer Wilder Greene County Partnership

Lodging Employee of the Year Joel Dahlhauser Carnegie Hotel, Johnson City

Lodging General Manager of the Year Brandy Crawford Fairfield Inn & Suites, Johnson City

Rising Star Award Alec Castro Visit Johnson City

Tourism Professional of the Year Jerry Caldwell Bristol Motor Speedway



“To be recognized with an award of such magnitude is a true testament to the compelling narrative we weave and the unparalleled destination we proudly represent,” Executive Director of Northeast Tennessee Tourism Alicia Phelps said.

Recipients were recognized for their professionalism, ingenuity and unwavering commitment to their roles, thereby contributing to the growth and success of the industry as a whole, a release from the association said.

“As we forge ahead, plans are already underway for an array of exciting events, projects and campaigns,” Phelps said. “Through our collective efforts, tourism continues to serve as a powerful economic engine, generating a remarkable local economic impact of $841 million annually.”