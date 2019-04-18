Northeast Tennessee school districts give update on lead in water

News Channel 11 has now heard back from all Northeast Tennessee school districts concerning lead testing of water. Here is what we learned:

Washington County Schools – 12 water sources at various schools in the district tested positive for elevated levels of lead in the water. You can read more here. Sullivan County Schools – Elevated levels of lead were found in two water fountains at Sullivan East High School. Those fountains were removed and the pipes shut off. Unicoi County Schools – Water source tests for both Unicoi Elementary and Temple Hill Elementary came back over the minimum parts per billion. According to school superintendent John English, both flagged sources were non-direct water source issues and were fixed immediately. Hawkins County Schools – Samples are being collected. They are expected to be sent for testing the week of April 21, 2019. Results should start coming back the following week. Johnson County Schools – Test results clear. Carter County Schools – Test results clear. Elizabethton City Schools – Test results clear. Greene County Schools – Test results clear. Greeneville Schools – Test results clear. Kingsport City Schools – Previous test results clear. Another round of testing has been completed. The district is awaiting those results. Johnson City Schools – Previous test results clear. Another round of testing has been completed. The district is awaiting those results. Elizabethton City Schools – Test results clear. Planning on another round of testing in July.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Kingsport, Elizabethton and Hawkins County Schools about their testing. We will update this post as we get more information.

Under state law, the schools with elevated lead in water sources have 90 days to address the problem and send water from the flagged sources for a second round of test.

In the case of at least Sullivan County Schools, those tests have yet to be sent back out.