Northeast Tennessee legislator sponsoring bill to increase opioid prescription fulfillment from 30 to 90 days

NASHVILLE (WJHL) – A Northeast Tennessee legislator is sponsoring a bill that would allow some people with opioid prescriptions to receive a 90-day supply.

House Bill 2681 is sponsored by Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville).

According to the bill’s text, the act would allow a patient with long-term chronic pain receive a 90-day supply of opioids or benzodiazepines if the prescriber deems it appropriate.

Right now, state law only allows for the dispensing of opioids in 30-day supply increments.

The General Assembly has the bill listed as held, pending amendment.

The companion Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains), has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.