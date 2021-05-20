Northeast Tennessee EMS training conference begins with pediatric demonstrations, Holiday Inn rappelling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 25th Annual Northeast Tennessee Emergency Rescue Conference kicked off Wednesday with pediatric Emergency Medical Service training.

The conference officially began on May 20 with pre-conference pediatric training taking place on May 19.

Lectures and hands-on technique demonstrations will be held in multiple conference rooms throughout the Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive.

According to the event schedule, trainees can look forward to lecture from Dr. William Bass, founder of the University of Tennessee Body Farm, and a guest appearance of Ken Bouvier, known for his extensive EMS experience in New Orleans, Louisiana and role on EMS drama “Nightwatch.”

May 20 and 21 both feature breaks to visit assembled vendors, with lunch provided on Thursday. Thursday also features rappelling and helicopter EMS lessons.

“Not only is that a benefit to them to get the training, it’s a benefit to us because we feel like we work together as a team,” said flight paramedic Allen Davis. “We try to train together, we perform together.”