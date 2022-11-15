JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis.

Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect with addiction service providers when responding to cases of substance abuse.

“Before, there’s not been an opportunity to have someone that could be a more direct connection that the law enforcement could contact,” Berven said, “Rather than waiting for someone to come visit them in the ER, they can say, ‘here, call this person.'”

Berven said new programming will give police the opportunity to respond to cases of drug use in new ways.

“And it is going to provide some care coordination that is going to work directly with law enforcement to help connect people quickly and more seamlessly to treatment. Rather than putting somebody in jail, hopefully, we can put somebody into treatment,” Berven said.

Berven also said that this new money will do more to address burnout among first responders and help police officers go beyond just administering Narcan, keeping them updated on peoples’ recovery processes.

Carter County Patrol Officer Daniel Kneaskern said often, in overdose cases, the connection ends when someone is loaded into an ambulance.

“What we like to think is that we’ve saved that person’s life for a reason. And things are gonna get better for them, and it’s going to be a step in their life that moves into something better,” Kneaskern said. “It would be nice to know where this person ends up, how this has affected them in the long run, especially if it’s a positive thing.”

Grant funding will go to organizations in Carter, Washington, Johnson and Hawkins counties. State data released last week reported 64 fentanyl deaths in those counties and more than 2,700 statewide in 2021.

Local nonprofits have not yet received their contracts, but most expect to see them by the end of the year.