MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three Northeast Tennessee localities received grants for water infrastructure improvements totaling more than $5 million.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced the grants Tuesday. In total, 49 grants equaling $191.2 million were distributed to Tennessee communities from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund.

The grants are to be used for a variety of water infrastructure improvements and investments, TDEC stated.

Johnson City was awarded a Resource Protection Grant to the tune of $3,386,655. According to TDEC, those funds will be used in the West Walnut Basin project.

“This will improve hydrology and reduce flood activity during extreme weather events through the removal of warehouses on the site and the restoration of pervious land through the creation of a pond with increased natural vegetation, and the installation of a high-density polyethylene pipe,” TDEC stated in a release.

The Town of Mountain City received a $997,500 Regionalization Grant to address drinking water needs. TDEC reports the town and the Cold Springs Utility District will work together using the funds to tackle the growing need for drinking water in Mountain City.

Erwin Utilities was also awarded a $875,425 Resource Protection Grant to relocate roughly 1,000 linear feet of water main and two stream crossings located outside a stream buffer and floodway. TDEC reports doing so will prevent future flood damage and make maintenance and repairs easier during future flooding events.