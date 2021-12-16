Northeast Tennessee chosen to take place in new early childhood education initiative

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee has been chosen to take part in a new statewide initiative that is focused on enhancing early childhood education.

The Bright Star Tennessee Network focuses on early learning for children of infant age to third grade.

“What we’re hoping to do for this planning process is better coordinate those various organizations and providers to be able to come together and really unite around a common agenda that all of us can embrace and support going forward,” said Director of the Strong Accountable Care Community Mark Cruise.

Our region is one of six that were chosen to be inaugural communities in the network.

STRONG Accountable Care Community has been chosen to lead planning efforts.

