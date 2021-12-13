Northeast Tennesseans lend a helping hand to victims of deadly tornadoes

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recovery efforts continue after a deadly outbreak of tornadoes struck five states Friday night.

Kentucky was the hardest hit with at least 74 people killed. At least 14 people died in Tennessee, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that ten tornadoes touched down in Tennessee.

President Biden announced Monday he has approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky. Tens of thousands of people are still without power. Those who were fortunate enough to not lose their homes could be without heat, water and electricity for a long time.

Volunteers from the Tri-Cities region are already responding, doing what they can to help those dealing with the aftermath of these storms. The Northeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross was one of the first to jump into action.

“We’ll be there on the ground as long as they need us. We know this is not going to be a quick response. We are prepared for that and we will be there,” said Heather Carbajal, executive director for the local chapter.

Local volunteers with the Northeast Tennessee chapter have already been deployed both virtually and on the ground to help. More are on standby.

“We have shelters open across the affected areas, particularly in Tennessee and Kentucky. In addition to that, we are in the community distributing emergency supplies, making sure people have tarps, cleaning supplies they might need, so they are able to start to pick up the pieces,” said Carbajal.

The Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee says blood donations are another thing desperately needed as many were hurt in these storms.

“We were already in a pretty critical blood shortage before this event happened. Now the need is even more heightened. We do have a blood drive in Northeast Tennessee coming up on December 22 at the Mall at Johnson City,” said Carbajal.

More information can be found online on how to donate blood.

Carbajal says making a monetary donation to trusted organizations like the Red Cross is the best way to help families and businesses who have lost so much.

“That gives the communities the flexibility to make the purchases they need for their specific response and help get money directly into people’s hands after a disaster,” said Carbajal.

The Red Cross is not the only organization responding.

Brandon Cervoni owns RX Roofing in Jonesborough; he is currently in the hardest-hit areas of Kentucky.

His company partners with an organization called “Restore Masters.” They send construction professionals to areas experiencing natural disasters to help as much as they can.

Cervoni said he will be in Kentucky for several weeks helping business owners and homeowners asses their damage, walk them through what they need to do next and provide that crucial support. It is all done without charging victims anything upfront.

He said in times of crisis the extra help is needed.

“There’s not enough local contractors to be able to service a storm like this or like Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. There is just not enough local people to be able to do that. If you are in a position to be able to help and serve others, it’s my obligation to do so,” said Cervoni.

He said he has been heartbroken by the devastation he has witnessed on the ground in Dawson Springs, Madison and Mayfield, Kentucky, but inspired at the same time.

“These disasters that I see, these localized disasters like tornadoes, you see an entire community come together,” said Cervoni.

His business is accepting donations at their office on 104 E Jackson Blvd. in Jonesborough. Cervoni said he plans to drive a trailer up every Wednesday to collect the donations and take them right back to hard-hit Kentucky.

Cervoni is asking for things like toiletries, hygiene products, blankets, clothing and water to be donated.

Some other organizations are also lending a helping hand. Schwartz Construction Solutions in Greeneville, Tennessee began collecting donations Monday. The owner told News Channel 11 they are driving those donations down to affected areas Tuesday.

The City Church and the Salvation Army both say they have volunteers on standby for disaster relief deployment.

Plus, Willie McVey at Valley Forge Wholesale in Elizabethton is having a donation drive for Mayfield, KY this week. They say they will be taking a tractor-trailer load of supplies to victims this weekend.

News Channel 11 has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funding. To make a monetary donation, click here.



