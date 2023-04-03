KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon winners have been announced and there is great representation from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The top overall women finisher for the marathon is Stephanie Buchanan from Bristol, Tennessee. Buchanan finished with an approximate time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 26 seconds, almost 9 minutes ahead of the second and third-place finishers.

In the half marathon, Amanda Martin from Johnson City took first place for women, finishing with an approximate time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 18 seconds. Trinny Duncan, from Jonesborough, finished tenth place in the half marathon in the women’s division for a total of 1 hour, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

Fifth place in the 5k race went to Bennett Hunter, of Abingdon, who finished with a time of 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

To view the complete list of winners, click here.