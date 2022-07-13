JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Wednesday that more than half a million dollars were heading to school systems in Northeast Tennessee to support career and technical education (CTE) during the upcoming school year.

A release from the TDOE states that a total of $2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants (PRG) was awarded to 44 school districts. The PRG grant opportunity is competitive and aims to “foster local innovation and support implementation of CTE programs and pathways,” the release states. In particular, the grants are geared toward helping rural areas.

School districts were able to apply for Secondary Grant Awards, as well as Regional Career Pathways Grants.

Below is a breakdown of Northeast Tennessee school districts that received grants, according to the TDOE: