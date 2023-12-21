NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several Northeast Tennessee communities were awarded Community Development Block Grants that will go toward infrastructure, safety, and other community improvements.

The grants were awarded through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), which approved $36.6 million in grant funding for communities across the state.

The Community Development Block Grant program is administered by the state and funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Funds can be used for various types of projects, ranging from water and sewer improvements to housing rehabilitation to community development projects such as sidewalk and trail improvements.

“Recruiting companies to Tennessee and supporting our state’s existing business is a small part of our role at TNECD,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a release. “Before we can land a new project, celebrate an expansion, or provide support to small businesses, we have to ensure that our communities have the infrastructure and quality of life to support and attract these economic development opportunities. The latest round of Community Development Block Grants is assisting 78 of Tennessee’s communities with needed updates that will boost their quality of life for years to come.”

Below are the Northeast Tennessee communities that were awarded grant funding:

Baileyton — $308,594 for park improvements

Elizabethton — $630,000 for community pool renovation

Greeneville — $630,000 for sidewalk improvements

Hawkins County — $630,000 for highway department improvements

Mountain City — $630,000 for Ralph Stout Park improvements

Rogersville — $630,000 for City Park improvements

Unicoi — $630,000 for street improvements