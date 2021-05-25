Northeast State to host ‘Girls Rule!’ STEM camp in July, scholarships available

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College is hosting an all-girls STEM experience in July as part of an effort to increase female representation in science.

According to a press release by the college, the camp will run from July 12 to July 16 on the Blountville NESCC campus from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Fees for the week are $190, with lunch and snacks provided.

Admission is currently open for upcoming 5th and 6th-grade girls.

The release states campers can expect lessons and activities with women working in engineering, computer science, aviation, automotive technology and entertainment among others.

In addition to guest speakers, campers will work with NESCC faculty and students.

To register a camper or learn more, click here.

For more information regarding scholarships and potentially sponsoring a camper, contact Megan Almaroad at mlalmaroad@northeaststate.edu.