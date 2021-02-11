Northeast State to host free virtual session on grant providing adults with 2 years of free tuition

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College is hosting a Zoom session on Tuesday, February 16 to inform people interested in free tuition about a grant.

According to a release, Tennessee Reconnect is a “last-dollar grant created to provide two years of free tuition to adults seeking to earn an associate degree or technical certificate.”

Northeast State plans to hold a free informative session from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday for those interested in applying for the grant.

If you would like to attend the event, send an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. After the RSVP is received, those attending the meeting will receive a Zoom meeting ID so they may join the session.

Northeast State will answer questions about Tennessee Reconnect and the school’s involvement.

Anyone wishing to apply for the grant can do the following: