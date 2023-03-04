BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College (NESCC) is hosting its first-ever Amateur Highland Games on April 15.

A release from NESCC said members of the campus community and the public are invited to this all-day event, which is made possible thanks to the college’s International Education Program, the Appalachian Highland Celts and Everblade Academy.

A number of Scottish-inspired activities are happening including hammer throwing, caber toss, open stone, Scottish back-hold wrestling and more. Competitors will play for prizes and are encouraged to wear kilts or comfortable shorts, the release said.

Registration is $15 and is required by March 24, according to the release. Participants will receive lunch and a t-shirt with their registration, the release said. People can register on a Google Docs form created by the college.

The Amateur Highland Games at Northeast State Community College happens on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the upper quad of the college’s Blountville campus.