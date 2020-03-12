Northeast State to extend spring break, move classes online

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College will extend spring break by one week in order to prepare for moving classes online due to coronavirus concerns.

The college announced that traditional and online classes are canceled from March 16 to 20.

During that time, faculty will prepare to give two weeks of online instruction from March 23 through April 3. Online instruction may be extended beyond April 3 if necessary.

Northeast State’s campuses in Blountville, Elizabethton, Gray, Johnson City, and Kingsport will be closed March 16 – 20 for deep cleaning.

The college will notify essential employees if they will need to work on campus or remotely during the extended break.

Students are encouraged not to visit campus during the break and while classes are being delivered remotely.

All on-campus extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice. All non-essential travel is also suspended.