BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College (NESCC) graduates will walk the stage at the Fall 2022 commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 16 at the Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre.

Three ceremonies will recognize graduates from NESCC’s six academic divisions. A schedule rundown is available below:

Divisions of Behavioral & Social Sciences and Humanities — 10 a.m.

Divisions of Health Professions and Sciences — Noon

Divisions of Mathematics and Technologies — 2 p.m.

The Fall 2022 semester saw that a total of 543 students graduated with 686 degrees and technical certificates. This includes 240 associate of science degrees, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and two academic certificates.

College officials say that 66 students will graduate cum laude, with a GPA of 3.5-3.74. Another 43 students will graduate magma cum laude, with a GPA of 3.75-3.89. Forty-five students will graduate summa cum laude, with a GPA of 3.89-4.0.

Guests attending the ceremony need to have a ticket for theatre admittance, a release from the college states. Graduates participating in the ceremony are required to wear their graduation cap, gown and other regalia.

Those who cannot make it to the event can watch the programs live by clicking here. The virtual link will go live 30 minutes before each ceremony’s start time.

The complete program is available below.