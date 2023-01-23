BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Northeast State Community College student was accepted into NASA’s Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) program.

Isaac Carr, a first-generation college student from Bluff City, was chosen for the program, which features a two-staged mission that helps their chance of a paid internship at NASA.

Carr first takes part in a five-week journey tackling mission objectives and exploring different career paths with other STEM students in the United States. Students who pass the first stage of the mission progress to “Mission 2: Explore, which immerses participants in simulation experiences and paves the way toward the end goal, a four-day trip to an NCAS partner institution or a NASA field center,” a release from Northeast State said.

“If you pass both missions, that gives you special opportunities within NASA,” Carr said. “You’d have an edge compared to other candidates and could land paid internship opportunities in your specific career field. NCAS instructors have said that they’ve had a lot of past interns who end up working for NASA or their contractors like Lockheed Martin.”

Carr has already spent a week in the program and reportedly has a perfect score on an assignment.

Last fall, Carr returned to Northeast State after earning his associate’s degree in general science in 2020 to pursue his interest in online security.

Instructor David Blair posted the opportunity, which caught Carr’s attention.

“The worst thing they could have said is no,” Carr said. “I was not really expecting a yes, but I was just casually checking my email when I came home one day and saw an email from NASA in my inbox, and I was like, ‘Would they email me to decline me or something?'”

Carr said once he received his offer, he “pushed accept pretty quickly.”

Carr is currently a full-time student studying cybersecurity with 15 credit hours and a part-time job that accumulates around 30 hours per week. He said the added coursework from the NCAS program is a step closer to his postgraduation vision.

“After I graduate, I hopefully will pass both missions and get a paid internship at NASA,” Carr said. “They also offer remote positions, so I could do that without having to move anywhere. If not, the internship alone on my resume will get me job offers that others might not get.”

Carr hopes his acceptance into the program will inspire other Northeast State students to pursue what may seem impossible to accomplish. “The possibilities for any student at Northeast State are whatever they want to achieve; you just have to put yourself out there,” said Carr.