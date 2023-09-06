Northeast State Community College registered an 8% enrollment increase compared to fall 2022, with more than 5,400 students. (Northeast State)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College has posted its highest enrollment since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with more 5,472 students registered for the fall semester.

The number represents an increase of more than 400 compared to fall 2022, according to a news release. Strong enrollment gains came at the school’s Kingsport and Elizabethton campuses.

The school’s assistant director of admissions and records, Michelle Stanley, said the college has developed strong relationships with regional high schools and guidance counselors to promote enrollment and work with students individually to meet their needs.

“Our college works so well together sharing the same message to keep students moving forward in reaching their goals,” she said.

The school also works hard on retention of existing students, student advisor Wendell Lowe said.

Faculty and staff advisors, along with success coaches reach out to students beginning early in each semester. Lowe said frequent questions from students involved knowing how many semesters they needed to complete their technical certificate or associate degree.

The top majors of enrolled students were Tennessee Transfer Pathway associate of science degree option, university parallel curriculum, nursing, and industrial operations. Northeast State awards degrees of associate of arts, associate of science, associate of applied science, and technical certificates.