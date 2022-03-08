BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Bethany Bullock on Tuesday announced her immediate resignation as president at Northeast State Community College, but the educator has plans to return to the classroom.

Dr. Bethany Bullock (PHOTO: NORTHEAST STATE)

Bullock stated she hopes to spend more time with family and will be back on the Northeast campus in Fall 2022 as a business professor.

“Being president has been such a rewarding gift,” Bullock stated in a release. “I want to thank the Chancellor, the Tennessee Board of Regents and the faculty and staff for selecting me as president in January of 2019 to move the College forward during a season of recovery and renewal.

“Little did we know that a global pandemic was around the corner, and the College would again be allowed to demonstrate its grit, growth and grace during these past three years as well.”

Dr. Connie Marshall (PHOTO: NORTHEAST STATE)

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings released the following statement following Bullock’s decision:

We are certainly sad to see Dr. Bullock step down as president, but we respect her decision, and we look forward to having her back in the classroom. Flora W. Tydings, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor

The college’s vice president for Academic Affairs, Dr. Connie Marshall, will serve as interim president, at the request of Tydings. Marshall’s Northeast State career spans more than 20 years, according to the college. She has served as the director of Cardiovascular Technology and Dean of Health Professions.

A month after Bullock began as the college’s president in 2019, Marshall was appointed as interim vice president for Academic Affairs and became the department’s VP in December 2021.

Northeast State opened a $35-million Technical Education Complex, relocated the Aviation Technology program and received a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation, among other accomplishments, under Bullock’s guidance, the release detailed.