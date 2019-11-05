Northeast State police investigating report of ‘unwanted physical contact’ in library

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police at Northeast State Community College are investigating a report of “unwanted physical contact” that happened inside a campus library.

The college says campus police “received a report of unwanted physical contact by an individual against a student at Basler Library on the Blountville campus” around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police searched the library but couldn’t find the individual, who was described as a black male around 30-years-old, 6-feet tall, and with an average build.

Northeast State says it was notified of the alleged incident by a third-party.

The college was not placed on lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation. Campus police say students, staff, and faculty should remain alert for any suspicious activity.