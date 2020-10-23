Northeast State offering workforce training for those affected by COVID-19 job loss

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State’s Foundation is using money from the CARES grant to provide workforce training for those who have lost either jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a newsletter sent to students on Friday.

The short-term training includes but isn’t limited to certified production technician, national career readiness certification and work-ready certificates of completion in areas such as maintenance, safety and operator training.

Registration is open now until Nov. 11, and courses must be completed by Dec. 30.

