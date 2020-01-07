Northeast State offering phlebotomy program starting Spring 2020

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College will be offering a phlebotomy program that will begin later this month.

The college says the 10-week program will start on Jan. 30. Classes will be Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Regional Center for Health Professionals in Kingsport at 300 W. Main St.

The classes will cost $775, which will include the National Healthcareer Association exam.

Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood, providing quality lab samples.

“They’ll be learning about sticking each other, they’ll be sticking each other in class, but they learn about order of draw, they learn about legal issues, they learn special collections like for diabetes and stuff like that,” Rebecca Moody with Northeast State Workforce Solutions told Newes Channel 11. “The NHA standard is 45 sticks, but Northeast State wanted to set that bar a little higher, and we require 100 sticks, so that’s 100 documented successful sticks actually out in the field at a doctor’s office, or hospital.”

Moody said a lot of phlebotomy programs with other institutions don’t include the NHA certification exam, but the 10th class in this program is dedicated to taking the NHA exam.

“And then if they’ve successfully completed the Northeast State part of the program, then they get a certification from Northeast State and then they also get one from NHA, and that’s a national certification, so I know we’re right here on the state line so if somebody wants to come from Virginia, we have a lot of people who come from Virginia to take this program,” Moody explained.

Moody also added that this is a non-credit program, so prospective students will not be eligible for any kind of financial aid, Pell grant, Tennessee Promise or Reconnect.

A registration meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16 to ensure prospective students have all the required documentation. An appointment is required. Those interested in the program can contact Moody at 423-354-5353 or rzmoody@northeaststate.edu.

Moody will send interested students a checklist of requirements specifically for this program. To find out more about what phlebotomists do, click here.