Northeast State offering Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College is offering a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program that starts this month.

The college says the 14-week program will be offered starting on January 28. Classes will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Regional Center for Health Professions at 300 W. Main Street in Kingsport.

Medical assistants perform various administrative and clinical tasks such as recording patient history and personal information, measuring vital signs, scheduling appointments, and preparing samples for lab tests.

Northeast State says employment in this field is expected to grow by more than 20% through 2028, faster than the average for other occupations.

The fee for the course is $955, which includes the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam.

A registration meeting is scheduled for January 14. An appointment is required. Those interested in the program can contact Rebecca Moody with Northeast State Workforce Solutions at 423-354-5353 or rzmoody@northeaststate.edu.