Northeast State launches program to help students recovering from addiction

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College has launched a new program designed to help students who are recovering from addiction.

The program is called Students HOPE, which stands for “Hold on Pain Ends.”

It designed to help students by creating an affirming recovery community and connecting students to available addiction recovery resources.

“You know you have people at the college that need this help,” said Taylor Wexler with Students HOPE. “They have families and there is a lot of people that maybe don’t attend college because they have this problem or family issues.”

The program ultimately wants to prevent students from having to sacrifice their education for recovery.

Students HOPE consists of two support groups: a recovery group and a family support group.

Students in recovery and a peer recovery specialist facilitate the group meetings, which will take place in Basler Library Room L106 on Tuesdays.