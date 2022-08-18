BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College is providing students with a new opportunity to join the home construction industry.

The college announced partnerships with D.R. Horton’s East Tennessee Division and Sync Space Thursday. The partnership will create a workforce program dedicated to developing construction trade skills, professional development and small business support.

The program will function as an introduction to the industry workforce for untrained people. Students complete certification programs and additional pieces of training.

“What gets even more challenging over the next decade is 40-45% of the national construction workforce retires, and so there is a lot of opportunity for folks to get into this trade and over the next ten years have a lot of great opportunity,” said Barak Saltzman, D.R. Horton’s vice president of city operations.

The program is expected to start in the coming months, and Northeast State officials stated that an itinerary of the program will be released prior to that time.