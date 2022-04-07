BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College on Thursday hosted women from across the Tri-Cities interested or involved in manufacturing.

The event was part of an initiative between the college and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce called “Team W” to recognize the importance and future of women in manufacturing.

Participants toured the new Technical Education Complex and got to see what the college has to offer for future manufacturing jobs.

The event was also open to high school and college students interested in a manufacturing career.