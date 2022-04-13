BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College welcomed Ukrainian dancers Wednesday night.

During Wednesday night’s performance, the Ukrainian Cossack Dancers performed an ethnic dance routine that consisted of acrobatic tumbles, jumps, spins, and other maneuvers.

The group has performed for audiences across the globe.

“What’s really interesting is we’re finding out the size of the Ukrainian population we have here in the Tri-Cities because this evening we seem to have a good contingent from the Ukrainian population locally,” said Nona Shepherd, chair of the college’s international education program.

Organizers said they are pleased to see the Tri-Cities region has such a strong global connection.