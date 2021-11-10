Northeast State honors first-generation college students

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College honored first-generation college students with a celebration Wednesday.

Students at the event, who were the first to attend college in their families, signed banners to commemorate their accomplishments.

The annual event is held every November to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965, a law created to strengthen educational resources.

“I hope the state the state, federal, and local government continues to remove barriers that prevents students from being first generational students due to financial issues with their families,” Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said.

The banners will be placed throughout the campus for the rest of the month.