BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A student-veteran at Northeast State Community College (NESCC) named Ridge Jaco will be attending the Ivy League school, Princeton University, this fall.

A release from NESCC said Jaco is a Sullivan East High School alum who served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an aviation electrician before he applied to Northeast State. Jaco found his passion in sociology and human behavior at Northeast State, earning a certificate and two associate degrees.

“Northeast State appealed to me because of the variety of trade programs here; I wanted to further my trade,” Jaco said. “I was thinking I’d be in and out in two semesters, and now here I am three years later about to start at Princeton.”

Jaco said he initially thought an email from the Ivy League school was spam, but he soon learned the college was actually interested in having him.

“At first, I thought it was some sort of spam email, but I followed the link and thought, ‘Oh, this is actually real,'” Jaco said. “I tend to stumble into these situations that are good for me. I just stumble through life, and it seems to work.”

Jaco said a big help in his success at Northeast State was the college’s childcare program, CCAMPIS.

“Without the program, I know my grades would have suffered,” Jaco said. “I would’ve had to take online classes and would’ve missed a lot of key networking opportunities. CCAMPIS was an added bonus because we weren’t sure how we were going to do daycare.”

He said he and his family intend to move to New Jersey while he attends Princeton, but he’ll always remember those at NESCC that got him to where he is now.

“There are several instructors at Northeast State who helped me build the confidence to apply to Princeton,” Jaco said. “Dr. Davison really inspired me to change my major to something I’m passionate about. If I hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t be going to Princeton. Dr. Poole and Professor Slaughter also helped along the way. I always felt like the faculty truly cares here. They gave me the confidence I needed to go for it.”

Jaco encourages other students to shoot for the stars, as he says he never expected the success he found during this stint of his college career.