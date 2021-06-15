Northeast State Community College returning to regular capacity July 6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students and faculty can expect pre-pandemic normalcy on the Northeast State Community College campus this summer.

On July 6, the college is set to return to full capacity.

“Effective July 6, we will be back to our pre-pandemic operational standing at the college,” said Northeast State President Bethany Bullock. “We’re really excited about this; we already have students in session this summer — they’re in labs, in classrooms.

“Many of our staff are in their offices, but we’re looking for a full return.”

Bullock said that while masks won’t be required for faculty and students, they’re encouraged just for those who are not fully vaccinated.

“We want anyone who wears a mask on our campuses to feel comfortable doing so,” she said. “But we’re not going to ask you to put on a mask; we’re not going to ask you if you’ve been vaccinated; we’re not going to ask you to take off a mask.”

This complies with the school’s governing body, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), which also recommends those who haven’t yet received the vaccine do so as soon as possible.

Bullock said the summer enrollment has already seen an increase compared to last year’s numbers — a 12%-increase with 1,424 on track for the Summer 2021 semester.

Registration continues for Northeast State’s Fall 2021 semester, which launches on Aug. 3. More than 50% of fall classes offer in-person curriculum coupled with online courses.

For more information, visit Northeast State’s website.