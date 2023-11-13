BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College has ranked second among Tennessee community colleges for the number of workforce training hours, according to a press release from the college.

The college reported a total of 133,285 hours of direct workforce training in 2022-23. The release said 80% of these hours were from Northeast State’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM).

The RCAM apprenticeship program is Northeast’s primary workforce development facility and includes carpentry, metal building construction, CNC machining and mechatronics. The program has introduced new partnerships that Northeast said students have benefited from, including companies like J.A. Street and Associates, Snap-on Tools, Silgan Closures and Cardinal Glass FG.

“Our passionate staff and knowledgeable instructors teamed with leading educational resources/labs to create the world-class training that is RCAM,” said Cindy Necessary, Northeast’s industry training and credentialing coordinator. “Alongside our proactive industry partners, we are making a difference now and for future generations.”

Northeast State experienced a 77.15% increase in instructional hours since the 2021-2022 academic year, the release said. The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Center for Workforce Development reported that across the state, community colleges have delivered a total of 1,089,573 workforce training hours. This is a 39.6% increase since the previous academic year.

For information about Northeast State’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, visit www.northeaststate.edu/rcam.