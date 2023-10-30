BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College (NESCC) hosted a campus-wide community trick-or-treating event on Monday.

Jennifer Webb, NESCC’s director of student life and engagement, told News Channel 11 that many students are parents, and the school wanted to give those students a fun, free event to do with their kids.

“A lot of our students are what we consider nontraditional, that have children, and so we try to plan this a little bit later in the evening so that they would have an opportunity to go home, get their kids dressed and bring them back to whatever trick or treat,” she said.

Webb said the school decided to have the event indoors this year due to the rain, and an unintended benefit to that was being able to showcase the newest building on campus.

“It’s wonderful. It’s been a wonderful opportunity to do this, to work with the community, to provide something for the community, to get them to the campus, to showcase our campus, but it’s been great to have our students involved, too. They’ve really enjoyed being able to dress up and participate.”