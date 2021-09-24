Northeast State Community College extends face covering requirement

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College has decided to extend its face covering requirement on all campuses due to a rise of COVID-19 transmission rates in the community.

The face covering requirement that was already in place at the college has been extended through Oct. 31.

According to a statement from NESCC community relations, students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings when indoors or in the presence of others regardless of vaccine status.

NESCC and the Tennessee Board of Regents recommend getting vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19.