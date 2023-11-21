BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College has purchased 37 acres of land next to the existing campus, allowing the college to potentially expand in the future.

A release from the college states the land borders Muddy Creek Road and Holston Private Drive off of Tennessee State Highway 75. The land was valued at $1.5 million, according to the college.

Photo: Northeast State has finalized a purchase of 37 acres adjacent to the Blountville campus. (Photo courtesy of Northeast State Community College)

Northeast State President Jeff McCord stated in the release that while there are no immediate plans for the property, the college will be ready to put it to use when needed.

“The acquisition will allow Northeast State to expand its footprint when opportunities arise,” McCord said.

The land was purchased from Yvonne Lyon, of Knoxville, whose family had owned the land for more than a century. Lyon was represented by TCI Group-Jerry Petzoldt Agency in the purchase.

The acquisition is the second time Northeast State has grown in acreage. In 1985, the college bought 60 acres north of campus, which allowed for the construction of the Wayne G. Basler Library, the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts and other structures.