BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College’s 2022 Because of You Campaign raised $33,220 to gear toward student programs through the Northeast State Foundation.

The annual effort ran from Sept. 26 through Oct. 7 and featured multiple festivities that promoted student involvement, including a pet contest, virtual talent competition, tie-dye shirt party, silent auction, dance-off and more.

“I came on campus in the middle of the Because of You Campaign; it reminded me of the joy, value, and purpose of Northeast State Community College,” said Northeast State President Dr. Jeff McCord in a news release from the school. “I’m grateful to celebrate the spirit that permeates this college.”

Money raised will help fund student scholarships administered by the Northeast State Foundation, according to college officials. The awards are competitive and based on criteria such as academic merit, demonstrated leadership skills and motivation.

The Students Needs team topped the campaign by raising $9,956. The Multicultural Center team earned second place with $6,360 raised, and the Music Department team snagged a spot for third place with the $2,570 it garnered.

Northeast State’s Advancement Operations coordinated the campaign.

“We are thankful to Northeast State employees for putting their efforts and earnings into making this a meaningful event,” said Megan Almaroad, Director of Advancement Operations in a news release. “It truly impacts the lives and futures of our students.”