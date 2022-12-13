BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year U.S. Army veteran and Northeast State Community College (NESCC) student received a gift right in time for the holiday season.

The Northeast State Foundation and Technologies Division awarded David Hayward, of Mount Carmel, with a 2007 Kia Optima that sports new engine parts, tires, fluids and other repairs. The college’s automotive program saw that the $3,800-market-valued car was reconditioned for a fellow student.

Hayward said the award was much needed, as one of the family cars needs significant repairs.

“Right now, we have to share a car, and this vehicle will be huge in getting me back and forth to school,” Hayward said in a news release from the college.

Automotive Technology Instructor Ernie Morelock handed over the keys to Hayward during a ceremony at the college’s Blountville campus.

“It is a blessing,” Hayward said. “My business card says, ‘Nothing shared is ever wasted.’ When you serve, it comes back to you. This is proof.”

An anonymous donor gave the car to NESCC’s Automotive Technology program, and the vehicle was awarded through the Foundation’s Veterans Driving on Scholarship in the student’s financial aid package.

“We are deeply appreciative to the donor for their generosity and to the Automotive Technology program for making the vehicle roadworthy,” said Megan Almaroad, Director of Advancement Operations, in a news release. “It is gratifying to know the vehicle will play a major role in David’s efforts to finish his degree.”

The scholarship award helps provide transportation assistance to enrolled student-veterans with financial needs that impact their ability to attend classes, complete coursework and succeed in college.

“I commend faculty members Ernie Morelock and Roger Byington and their students for the time spent on this extraordinary project that will assist David Hayward and his family,” said Donna Farrell, Technologies Division Dean, in a news release. “The Technologies Division is proud and honored to have the opportunity to support our veterans and look forward to more projects like this one in the future.”