SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College (NeSCC) has been awarded nearly $1 million dollars to support students’ educational goals.

The United States Department of Education announced that NeSCC would receive $943,755 as a grant through the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program.

“This program is awarded to higher education institutions to support programs that address students’ basic needs,” said Nikki Morrison, director for Grant Development at Northeast State. “The grant also assists Northeast State to establish community partnerships around the region to develop broader services to students.”

According to the college, the grant money will be used to expand campus initiatives and ‘build a Culture of Caring’ ensuring students are supported and achieve educational goals. Funding will also improve the ability to assist food insecurity, counseling and other needs that may threaten a student’s ability to remain in school, a release stated.

The grant will also fund a full-time counselor for the College’s Counseling Services team to expand mental health services, NeSCC stated.