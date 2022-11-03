BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over $1 million in federal funding will allow Northeast State Community College to continue assisting its students with childcare expenses.

A news release from the school on Thursday revealed that a total of $1.1 million will flow into its Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program that launched in 2018. The U.S. Department of Education administers the initiative to alleviate education barriers and help parents obtain a college degree or certificate.

The newly secured funds will allow Northeast State’s program to continue through Sept. 30, 2026. School leaders say CCAMPIS subsidizes full-time infant or childcare expenses for 28 students per year, and student-parents must pay at least 10% of the cost.

Northeast State has agreements with childcare centers with 2- or 3-star quality ratings determined by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS), according to a news release. If a student-parent has a child enrolled in a center not already under contract with Northeast, then the school will work to create an agreement with the facility if it meets DHS requirements.

To enroll in the program, students must sign up for a minimum of six credit hours per semester at Northeast and maintain a 2.5 GPA, meet regularly with the CCAMPIS coordinator, development an academic plan with an advisor and participate in at least one parent training activity each semester.

Program eligibility is based on the FAFSA, which determines a family’s financial status based on income, assets, benefits, family size and family members in college. For more information, click here or contact CCAMPIS coordinator Kerrie Hall by calling 423-354-5273 or by emailing kehall@northeaststate.edu.