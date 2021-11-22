Northeast Correctional Complex to host rapid-hire event

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) announced a hiring event on Monday and said qualified applicants will be offered a job on the spot.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), the event will take place on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5249 Highway 67 West in Mountain City.

TDOC public information officer Robert Reburn said that when applicants arrive, “Human Resources staff will schedule an interview on the spot and qualified candidates will be offered conditional employment.”

To prepare, applicants must bring their driver’s license, birth certificate or social security card and proof of a high school diploma or equivalent certification.

Reburn said the starting salary for a NECX correctional officer is $32,500 yearly, and after one year, the total will automatically increase to $34,100. New hires are also eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

In addition to salary, Reburn said officers are eligible for state health, dental and vision benefits as well as paid leave and 401k plans.