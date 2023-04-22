Update: VDOT’s traffic map said as of 4:30 p.m., the crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — All northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 81 in Wythe County, Virginia following a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to VDOT’s 511 Traffic Map, the crash has traffic backed up northbound for around 5 miles near mile marker 60.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for more details on the crash.