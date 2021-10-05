Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Va.

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Governor Northam, along with representatives from 13 states, were in St. Paul, Virginia Tuesday to launch 2021’s Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Conference.

Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania were also in attendance.

The commission met to enact and discuss a new five-year strategic plan. Some of those goals include increasing infrastructure efforts and strengthening the workforce in Appalachian communities.

With a planned $30 million increase in ARC funding for 2022, the commission believes it is an opportune time to put a plan in place.

“We’re looking forward to having opportunities this year that we haven’t had before and we may never have again,” said Gayle Manchin, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair. “So, we want to take advantage of making sure we’re very strategic and that we’re collaborative, that our states work together.”

Co-Chair Manchin also told News Channel 11 about the possibility of funding in the form of $1 billion over the next five years for things like broadband installation and other infrastructure projects.