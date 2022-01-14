Northam declares state of emergency in anticipation of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth Friday ahead of predicted winter weather over the weekend.

“The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth,” the release states. “Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.”

Storm Team 11 predicts as of Friday that while snow totals will vary across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia will be under a Winter Storm Watch and should expect more snowfall.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

The release states that several parts of Virginia are still dealing with the after-effects of the last winter storm. As of Friday, the governor’s office reports that some areas are still restoring power and removing debris left from the weather.

State officials expect the upcoming winter weather to result in more downed trees and outages, as well as significantly impacting travel.

Virginians are advised by Northam to keep up-to-date with local news forecasts and avoid traveling. You can see the latest weather forecasts on WJHL.com and also download the Storm Team 11 weather app.