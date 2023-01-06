The city is considering rezoning a lot at North Roan Street and Woodbriar Drive, seen here from Jan Yates’ backyard.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to move forward with plans to rezone a lot on North Roan Street to allow for a drive-thru coffee shop, Coble Coffee.

The proposed site, in the school zone for Indian Trail Middle School, is adjacent to three residences, including Jan Yates’.

Yates told News Channel 11 that she is concerned about how having a business in her backyard will impact her property values.

For Yates, and for neighbors in the Shadowood subdivision, the impact on traffic is also a big concern.

“Having four daughters, one of which is driving, three of which will be driving, anything that’s going to increase traffic through that corridor…I’m not going to be a huge fan of,” said Shadowood resident Sam Delaune.

Commissioner Jenny Brock and Mayor Todd Fowler voted against the rezoning measure, citing concerns about school traffic.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett told News Channel 11 that adding a drive-through could make the already busy area even more congested.

“You’re going to have people going into a business as well add some traffic to that intersection. It’s already very, very busy during that time of the day, the morning in the afternoon,” Barnett said.

He said he was going to email the city by the end of Friday and request a light at the corner of Lambeth Drive, where traffic leaves campus.

Barnett said the board has requested the city install a traffic signal at that intersection for the past several years.

For Deluane, it’s not just the traffic. He is also worried about what this will mean for the look and feel of his neighborhood.

“I’d prefer to have no business there. I think the traffic aspect would be better with something that wasn’t a drive-thru. But a lot of it for me is the appearance and the green space as you kind of come into town from that direction,” Delaune said.

The City Commission will vote again and hold a public hearing on the issue during its Jan. 19 meeting.