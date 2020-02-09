North Carolina woman caught trying to upgrade her iPhone at a Johnson City Verizon store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman from Raleigh, North Carolina was caught trying to upgrade her iPhone 11 at the Verizon store on North Roan Street in Johnson City Saturday on a fraudulent account, according to Johnson City Police.

JCPD reports that 23-year-old Zayra Arzate Bello was also using a fraudulent identification card and credit card to upgrade her phone.

According to the police report, Bello tried to use the fake ID, and when caught, produced North Carolina identification.

Bello was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where she will be held in lieu of a $16,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions court.