Non-profits work to identify the homeless population in Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several organizations in Johnson County are working to fight homelessness in the area, but first, they need to know how many people need help.

Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development counts the country’s homeless population.

According to A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition, the most recent HUD Point in Time survey counted one homeless person in Johnson County, but local advocates say that is a gross underestimation.

“Johnson County does have some unique issues, in that the larger areas like Washington County, Sullivan County, they have actual homeless shelters where they can go in and count the people,” said Trish Burchette, A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition Executive Director. “In Johnson County, we have folks that are living or sleeping, that particular night on sidewalks or on porches of abandoned buildings.”

Burchette said she believes the A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition missed out on a grant last year due to underreporting of homelessness in the county.

Organizations including A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition in Mountain City, Women of Mountain City, and Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness took matters into their own hands to get a more accurate count.

“At least 17 collected right now,” said Burchette. “The people that we capture is even under-reported, I’m sure there are many more that we haven’t been able to report. “

Ellen Watkins, Women of Mountain City Grassroots Coordinator assisted in the count and said she had identified at least 10 more on top of the 17 Burchette counted.

“We are a very large spread out county,” said Watkins. “We are in the mountains, so people are, are living off of other people’s lands that we are not even aware of.”

Burchette said these numbers are key to getting funding to find more permanent solutions. She said solving housing insecurity is key in clearing other hurdles faced by the community, like substance use disorders.

“Providing stable, safe housing for our community is a huge barrier,” said Burchette. “It goes a long way toward success in recovery from substance use disorder, and success in recovery from mental health issues.”

One of Burchette’s goals is to get a shelter established in the county by the end of the year. She said once that shelter is built, they can work on getting people more permanent housing, jobs, and IDs to create more sustainable and stable living situations.

Watkins says they want people to reach out for help.

“We keep everything confidential,” said Watkins. “Our goal is just to help these people get on their feet. So if anybody knows anyone that’s in a situation, reach out to us, let us know we’ll help the best that we can.”

In the meantime, the organizations are working to provide necessities such as food, sanitary products, and clothing.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance you can contact the agencies below:

A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition

138 East Main St. Mountain City, TN 37683

Website

Facebook

Phone – (423) 727-0780

Women of Mountain City

Website

Facebook

ARCH

409 W. Walnut St. Johnson City, TN 37604

Website

(423) 928-2724