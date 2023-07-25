LETCHER CO., Ky. (WJHL) — Non-profit Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) continues to help flood victims of Eastern Kentucky a year after the floods.

This week marks a year after flooding devastated communities in Eastern Kentucky.

Right after the flooding hit Letcher County, the high school was the focal point for those who needed and wanted help. People dropped off donations and others picked up supplies, but that’s not the case now.

“Since the camera crews have gone and it’s not on the news each and every day, there’s still people that struggle,” said Program Manager for Operation Sharing with CAP, Aaron Thoms. “They struggle with the recovery efforts and then even to the rebuilding efforts. Christian Appalachian Project is still there. We’re still sending out truckloads.”

Thoms says, in the first month, CAP sent out about 100 truckloads of supplies. Today, he says people are still in need of home appliances as they continue to rebuild their homes.

North of Letcher County, CAP crews and volunteers are working to rebuild homes for flood victims. Since September, the Home Repair group has helped 84 families get their homes through recovery.

“We want to help as many families as possible that were affected by this horrific event,” said Home Repair manager for CAP, Jamie Conely. “It was devastating for us to watch it on the news, let alone our families that actually lived through it.”

CAP crews and volunteers put on a ramp to finish a new home for a flood victim. (Photo: WJHL).

Right now, CAP estimates they have spent around $600,000 on home repairs alone.

Not only is CAP helping people rebuild their homes, but the group is also providing emotional support as well. Around a dozen people in Letcher County alone have utilized CAP’s counseling services in the last year.

“So, that first year may consist of keeping it together, making sure everything’s okay and just working through it,” said licensed counselor with Family Life Counseling for CAP, Dale Hamilton. “The afterwords, there’s that period of reflection and I think then the brain is sort of saying, ‘now we can deal with these emotional stressors.'”

Hamilton says these people, especially younger people, experience a lot of anxiety whenever severe weather starts to move through the area now, but they keep looking ahead and working on recovery.

“It brought our team a sense of pride just to see the strength of people and just the resilience that they can go through hard times and come out even stronger,” said Thoms.

CAP’s Home Repair group hopes to have a total of 100 families fully through home recovery by the fall.

CAP urges flood victims experiencing increased anxiety to reach out and talk to someone.

Learn what services CAP offers by following this link.