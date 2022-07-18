JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Good Samaritan Ministries and local restaurants teamed up to feed those who dedicate their lives to keeping others safe Monday.

Good Samaritan Ministries fed members of the Johnson City Fire Department and other first responders at the fire station near city hall.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Aaron Murphy, CEO and Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, told News Channel 11 that the non-profit partnered with local restaurants to express their thanks on Public Safety Appreciation Day.

First responders were treated to pizza, cookies and drinks.