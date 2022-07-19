BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – As flood recovery efforts continue in Buchanan County, Virginia, a major focus is the medical well-being of victims.

Floods that swept through the county earlier in July destroyed an estimated 30 homes and damaged or impacted more than 100 others, according to assessments by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Several agencies, organizations and non-profits have set up headquarters at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School to render aid and receive and distribute donations.

Among those groups are health care providers like the Health Wagon, which is providing free services like the administration of tetanus shots.

“The tetanus germ, it can live in the soil and things like that,” said Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson FNP, the CEO and president of the Health Wagon. “So with all the mud and all the debris that has came in, and these people have been exposed to trying to get back into their homes and things like that, if they had a cut or something like that the germ can enter through that and cause terrible complications.”

Additional tetanus shots are expected to arrive around noon on Wednesday for flood victims.

Those impacted by the floods can also receive vouchers for glasses and get help with prescriptions if their pairs were lost or ruined.

Operations will continue at the school 24 hours a day until Friday, at which point operators plan to move to Twin Valley High School, which is closer to the damage.